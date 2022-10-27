OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – In a unanimous vote, the Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) Board of Education voted to take down the Merrill Middle School building.

After months of public discussion and extensive dialogue, the Board of Education reached its decision on the Merrill school building.

The OASD states that “research, and analysis of what would be best for the students, district, and entire Oshkosh community” played an important factor in its decision.

The building, located at 108 West New York Avenue, will remain in use through the 2023-2024 school year, while a new elementary school is constructed on the site of the current Webster Stanley school building.

The property will be used for ‘green space’ for the new 800-student Vel Phillips Middle School.

On behalf of the Board of Education, I want to express my sincere gratitude to all those who provided feedback and engaged in this process. I also want to recognize that this was a difficult decision and that we understand that there are varying opinions and feelings throughout our community. It is our hope that as a community, we can respectfully move forward and continue to put our students first while being fiscally responsible and keeping the cherished memories of Merrill alive for years to come. Barb Herzog, OASD Board of Education President

A memorial is slated to be developed at the new middle school that honors the Henry Auler-designed Merrill school building, James Merrill whom the building was named, and Harold Schumerth who is the namesake of the athletic field that was previously the site of the current Vel Phillips Middle School.

According to the OASD Board of Education, farewell activities will also be planned once the Merrill building is no longer being used to allow the community to say goodbye and reflect on the building’s incredible legacy.

Vel Phillips Middle School is set to open in the Fall of 2023.

To learn more about the OASD facilities, click here.