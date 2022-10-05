ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – A local cheese staple usually found in northeast Wisconsin is closing one of its stores.

Renard’s Cheese announced the closure of its Algoma retail store on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The store was found on County S in Kewaunee County.

The post stated that staffing shortages were a big cause for the decision. “Up until recently, Renard’s Cheese has avoided the impact of these shortages, however this is no longer the case.”

Renard’s Mission/Vision Statement was also a reason. It read:

To create an exceptional customer experience and seek excellence in all that we do and to inspire and empower our staff to be the best they can be. Mission/Vision Statement

In order to maintain customer service and keep reasonable hours with work/life balance, the post stated the Renard’s family had to make the tough decision to close the store. “This will allow us to combine our amazing team members at one location to serve our valued customers with the highest level of service we can provide.”

The closure went into effect the day of the post, on Oct. 5, 2022.

Renard’s Cheese Store and Melt Bistro will remain open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the 2189 County Road DK location, just off Highway 57.