Renderings show plans for Sturgeon Bay’s granary, which will stay in its historic location

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Sturgeon Bay’s historic grain elevator has made the move over the Oregon Street Bridge not once, but twice since 2018.

The second move, made in June 2019 saw the structure move back to its historic location on the city’s western waterfront.

More than a year after that second move, the granary’s location has been made permanent.

The decision came during Sturgeon Bay’s Common Council meeting Tuesday night.

“We signed a development agreement with the Historical Society Foundation,” Mayor David Ward explained. “It allows them to put the granary back in its original spot.”

It’s an agreement that was delayed due to the placement of that original spot.

“We needed a lease from the Bureau of Public Lands, from the State, because the parcel is below the high water mark,” Mayor Ward told Local 5 Wednesday.

That lease was granted to the city, who have now subleased it to the Historical Society.

“We’ve crossed hopefully all the bridges that we ever will, and can start moving forward with the restoration,” Sturgeon Bay Historical Society President Christie Weber said.

All around the granary, work is currently underway.

According to the mayor, Door County Maritime Museum’s Maritime Tower is nearly complete, and work is just getting underway on a walkway project that will run along the shoreline.

It is surrounded by construction work, but work has not yet started on the granary.

“So we’re shooting getting the foundations this winter, so that in the spring we can hit the ground running and be done in about six months,” Weber told Local 5.

According to Weber, the finalized plans still need state approval, but when all is said and done, Weber says the granary will become a pavilion.

“It’ll be a public space, assembly space for the city of Sturgeon Bay to enjoy in their new waterfront park,” she said. “So people will be able to go in and actually see the architecture, which is art.”

A space inside of a building built in 1901, brought back to life more than a century later.

“I really do think it’s a nice building, we just need to get it done,” Mayor Ward said.

The project is being paid for entirely through private donations.