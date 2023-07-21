APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Renewal by Andersen, an Appleton-based remodeling company that specializes in replacement windows, patio doors, and entryway doors, opened its newest design center on Friday.

The design center is located at 1300 South Lynndale Drive, and the company is having a three-day celebration, including a ribbon-cutting event, live music by local artists, food trucks, and more.

“This celebration is about being a part of the communities that we serve,” Cody Miller, general manager of Renewal by Andersen of Greater Wisconsin, said. “Appleton is known for its community feel with a focus on family, arts, and music, and we look forward to playing an active role in furthering that growth.”

Widely known for its highly impactful community initiatives, Renewal By Andersen has been recognized by local organizations for its ‘Windows for a Cause’ art auction for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and other community initiatives.

To learn more about Renewal by Andersen of Greater Wisconsin, click here.