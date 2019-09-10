Renovated Bomier Boat Launch in De Pere opens early October

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) Boaters who like to use the Fox River in De Pere are soon going to have more access to the water. The city is making significant improvements to Bomier Boat Launch.

At Bomier Boat Launch the sounds of improvement, as the city of De Pere takes this small, but popular facility and adds much needed space to meet a growing demand.

“It was very cumbersome, hard to navigate in and out, created a bottleneck, we only had one launch,” said De Pere Parks Director, Marty Kosobucki.

But Kosobucki says that is changing through a half-million dollar investment, adding more parking for vehicles and trailers and more room to get boats on the water quickly.

“The boat launch we had, realistically only one boat could be in there at a time. Makes for a very congested place if you have four to five boats in line waiting to get in and out,” said Kosobucki.

And that Kosobucki says caused a lot of frustration for those trying to launch a boat. along with nearby residents upset that a lack of parking forced some boaters to park on neighborhood streets.

“We’ve seen it at times when people were parking two, three blocks away from the physical launch,” Kosobucki said. ”We needed to do something to help our community use that access a little better.”

The work, expected to be done in early October, also includes a walking trail, gazebo and the city’s first canoe kayak boat launch.

“It’s a perfect stretch of river for canoes and kayaks, especially early in the morning when there isn’t heavy boat traffic,” said Kosobucki.

Alderman Dean Raasch says it’s an asset the city needed to improve.

“The more we can do to allow people better access to the river, the more we encourage them to use it, the better I think it is for our downtown, our city,” said Raasch.

“There’s only one Fox River here, people enjoy it, people love,” Kosobucki added.

And soon access to this river will be much improved at Bomier Boat Launch.

Over 75 percent of the project is being paid for through grants.