Renovation planned for historic New Holstein hotel

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. ( WFRV ) – A New Holstein landmark that dates back over 160 years is hoping to get new life thanks to a proposed renovation of the site.

Casey and Shaw Langenfeld, along with Bobbie Jo Smith, bought the vacant building from the city in hopes of renovating it into a mixed use space called The Magdelena that will house a coffee shop, art studio and banquet hall.

The building’s history dates back to the mid 1800’s when it was used to house German immigrants that had moved to the area.

The group has transformed the New Holstein hotel into the Haunted Past Time hotel in hopes of raising some much needed funds for the project.

The haunted attraction will be open on limited dates through November 1st, with a kids spooktacular event being held on Sunday, October 27th.

For more information head to: https://hauntedhotel.wixsite.com/hauntedpasttimehotel

If you would like to donate, the group has a go fund me page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/restore-the-historic-elite