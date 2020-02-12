Renovations continue at Wisconsin Veterans Village in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Crews from Boldt Construction Company are finishing renovations on another 8 apartments at the Wisconsin Veterans Village.
The company, which is discounting much of it’s construction services and fees to further the project, plans to remodel a total of 48 existing apartments for both single veterans and veteran families.
The village has also remodeled a new community room for residents and has plans for a 10 room Honor Home that would provide palliative and hospice care in a joint collaboration with ThedaCare.
For more information on the Wisconsin Veterans Village and how you can become involved with the project: https://www.wisvva.org/