FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Renovations continue at Wisconsin Veterans Village in Appleton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Crews from Boldt Construction Company are finishing renovations on another 8 apartments at the Wisconsin Veterans Village.

The company, which is discounting much of it’s construction services and fees to further the project, plans to remodel a total of 48 existing apartments for both single veterans and veteran families.

The village has also remodeled a new community room for residents and has plans for a 10 room Honor Home that would provide palliative and hospice care in a joint collaboration with ThedaCare.

For more information on the Wisconsin Veterans Village and how you can become involved with the project: https://www.wisvva.org/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories