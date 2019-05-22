Local News

Renovations for Colburn Pool approved during City Council meeting

Posted: May 22, 2019 04:47 PM CDT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- After years of debate, the wait is finally over after the Green Bay City Council voted on a plan to renovate Colburn Pool. 

The Council approved the plan to spend $2.5 million on renovations. 

The fate of the pool has been up in the air for years as City leaders decided whether to update the pool or shut it down. 

Work is scheduled to begin after the pools close for the year. 
 
 

