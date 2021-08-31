GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

‘Reopen when it is safe to do so’: COVID exposure closes Hinterland Brewery

Hinterland

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Hinterland Brewery has closed its doors as it deals with a reported recent COVID exposure.

According to signs posted at Hinterland as well as their Facebook, they closed out of an abundance of caution and concern. There was no information on how long they expect to be closed.

On Saturday, August 28 they posted on their Facebook that they were closed.

The signs were still on their doors as of Tuesday.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

Back in August 2020, Hinterland temporarily closed its doors after a positive COVID-19 test.

