Rep. Gallagher: Appleton International Airport receiving $4.7 million for improvements

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-WI) says Appleton International Airport will receive improvements thanks to $4.7 million in grants from the federal government.

According to Rep. Gallagher, the grants will be awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) on behalf of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

READ: Ribbon cut for Gulfstream Appleton expansion

“Appleton International Airport plays a critical role in supporting economic development in Northeast Wisconsin,” says Rep. Gallagher. “Past developments have allowed ATW to become one of the fastest-growing airports in the country, and the funding secured today will allow them to continue to build on this momentum. This is big news for Northeast Wisconsin, and I look forward to finding more ways we can support new businesses and high-paying aviation jobs in our community.”

Appleton will receive $2.3 million from the Federal Airport Improvement Program, according to Rep. Gallagher. An additional $2.4 million in discretionary funding.

Improvements will include 26,000 sq. yards of new taxiway, ramp, and site readiness improvements.

According to Airport Director Abe Weber, “This funding will more than double ramp space in our Aviation Business Park. Recent expansions by Gulfstream Aerospace and Air Wisconsin have really put Appleton on the map as a great location for aviation businesses. This grant comes just in time, as we begin our next wave of expansion.”

Thomas Nelson, Outagamie County Executive, adds “Appleton Airport contributes $676 million annually to our local economy, through airport operations, payroll, and visitor spending. This investment into our airport literally paves the way for future economic development.”

According to the FAA’s most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs.