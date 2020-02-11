Rep. Gallagher invites Northeast Wisconsin high school students to participate in Congressional Art Competition

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFRV) – Representative Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) is inviting high school students from across Northeast Wisconsin to participate in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.

The winning piece of artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year. The next two runners-up from the 8th District will have their artwork displayed in Rep. Gallagher’s District and D.C. offices.

Additionally, Rep. Gallagher says he will post pictures of each entry on Facebook and give a ‘People’s Choice Award’ to the entry that receives the most ‘likes.’

“The Congressional Art Competition gives young artists the opportunity to showcase their talents to anyone visiting the U.S. Capitol,” says Rep. Gallagher. “Every year, I’m impressed by the incredible young artists throughout our community, and I’m excited to see what Northeast Wisconsin students participating in this year’s competition will create.”

Here are the rules to participate in the Congressional Art Competition:

Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, may be up to 4 inches in depth, and not weigh more than 15 pounds.

If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive framed and must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions.

Submissions can be dropped off at Rep. Gallagher’s district office in De Pere, WI. The deadline for this year’s competition is March 13, 2020.

Eligible artwork includes paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer-generated art, and photography.

For more information, visit Rep. Gallagher’s website.

LATEST POSTS