Rep. Gallagher meets with local officials to discuss immigration issues in Wisconsin

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Representative Mike Gallagher met with local law enforcement and state legislators as a way to start a conversation about how immigration issues at the southern border are making their way to Wisconsin.

He said, “We need to secure the southern border. We need to crack down on the cartels trafficking drugs and weapons into our country and destroying communities.”

Congressman Gallagher said despite being a northern state issues at the border affect Wisconsin too.

“And we might like to fool ourselves into thinking because we’re not a southern border state in Wisconsin that we don’t actually have impacts from that problem but as we saw right here in Oconto County people can die in our own backyard,” said Gallagher.

Democratic State Assemblyman Gordon Hintz says this issue requires more nuance.

Hintz said, “It’s a complicated issue that resolved a realistic responsive solution. What it doesn’t need is shameless politicians out there trying to demonize issues and press buttons like this one by Congressman Gallagher for political purposes.”

Locally the Oconto County Sheriff said this kind of coalition is necessary.

“I wanted to bring members of the legislative, judicial and executive branches of the government together from the federal, state and local level,” said Sheriff Todd Skarban. “The reason behind it is we’ve had some significant issues in funding including federal problems that are encroaching on local jurisdictions. And I think it was time to bring together all the players in the game to facilitate some meaningful conversation about this.”

The group plans to make these meetings a regular occurrence.

