GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Rep. Gallagher, wife announce birth of daughter

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mike Gallagher candidacy announcement_24867848-159532

(WFRV) – Representative Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) has announced a new addition to the family.

In a Thursday morning tweet, Rep. Gallagher said “Anne and I are thrilled to announce we’ve welcomed one more Packers fan to the Gallagher family. Grace Ellen Gallagher joined the world on June 24th, and we’re grateful that both she and her mom are healthy. Our hearts are overflowing with joy.”

Grace was born on June 24th weighing 7 lbs and 3 oz, according to Rep. Gallagher’s office. He will take a short leave of absence to spend time with his family.

Rep. Gallagher married Anne Horak, Green Bay native and Broadway actress, last year.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"