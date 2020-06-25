Rep. Gallagher, wife announce birth of daughter

(WFRV) – Representative Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) has announced a new addition to the family.

In a Thursday morning tweet, Rep. Gallagher said “Anne and I are thrilled to announce we’ve welcomed one more Packers fan to the Gallagher family. Grace Ellen Gallagher joined the world on June 24th, and we’re grateful that both she and her mom are healthy. Our hearts are overflowing with joy.”

Anne and I are thrilled to announce we've welcomed one more Packers fan to the Gallagher family. Grace Ellen Gallagher joined the world on June 24th, and we're grateful that both she and her mom are healthy. Our hearts are overflowing with joy. — Rep. Mike Gallagher (@RepGallagher) June 25, 2020

Grace was born on June 24th weighing 7 lbs and 3 oz, according to Rep. Gallagher’s office. He will take a short leave of absence to spend time with his family.

Rep. Gallagher married Anne Horak, Green Bay native and Broadway actress, last year.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5