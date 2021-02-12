Rep. Mike Gallagher thanks Sturgeon Bay Fire Dept., commemorating heroic efforts

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rep. Mike Gallagher visited members of the Sturgeon Bay Fire Department Friday to thank them for their work in putting out the fire on board the M/V Roger Blough.

Last week, the firemen battled a fire on the freighter ship docked at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding on Feb. 1.

Thanks to their efforts, officials say no one was injured, damage to the ship was minimal, and none of the fuel was discharged into the water.

During the visit, Rep. Gallagher presented them with a copy of an entry he made in the Congressional Record, the document that reflects the official proceedings of Congress, to commemorate their heroic efforts that day.

“Madam Speaker, I rise today to honor the heroic efforts of the Sturgeon Bay Fire Department. In the early hours of February 1st, a bulk carrier ship holding fuel and docked for the winter, the M/V Roger Blough, caught fire. Over 100 Sturgeon Bay firefighters battled the blaze for hours, using 1.4 million gallons of water to extinguish the fire. Their bravery and skill ultimately lead to no deaths, no injuries, no fuel discharged, and minimal damage to the ship. These brave men and women deserve our thanks and gratitude, and have served Northeast Wisconsin exceptionally well,” says Rep. Gallagher.

“Madam Speaker, I urge all members of this body to join me in applauding the Sturgeon Bay Fire Department for their service and bravery on February 1st. Thank you, Madam Speaker. I yield back.”

Following the visit, the Sturgeon Bay Fire Department also provided Rep. Gallagher with a tour of the M/V Roger Blough to assess the damage.