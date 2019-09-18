Rep. Stuck proposes creation of task force to address missing and murdered tribal women, girls

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WFRV) — State Representative Amanda Stuck has introduced a proposal to create a task force focused on the issue of missing and murdered tribal women and girls in Wisconsin.

The bill, authored by Rep. Stuck (D-Appleton), Rep. Jeffrey Mursau (R – Crivitz), Rep. Beth Meyers (D-Bayfield), and Sen. Janet Bewley (D-Mason), creates a task force in the Department of Justice to examine and address the widespread issue.

“Tribal women and girls experience a disproportionately higher rate of violence compared to others in Wisconsin and across the nation,” says Rep. Stuck. “This is a systemic pattern of violence against a part of our population impacting communities in every corner of Wisconsin, and our state can and should do more to examine its causes and work towards effective solutions. The task force in the proposal mirrors similar efforts already underway in Minnesota and Canada. This task force is not just a body of state officials, but is largely composed of and led by representatives from tribal governments and tribal community members who regularly work with victims of violence, those who have witnessed this issue first-hand.”

The U.S. Department of Justice has reportedly found that Native American women face murder rates that are more than ten times the national average, with homicide the 3rd leading cause of death for those 10-24 years of age.

The National Crime Information Center revealed that in 2016, there were 5,712 reports of missing American Indian women and girls; however, the U.S. Department of Justice’s federal missing persons database only logged 116 cases during this time.

Rep. Stuck and her colleagues introduced this proposal at a press conference in Lac du Flambeau as part of a larger board of directors meeting between several organizations that regularly work on domestic abuse, sexual assault, and tribal issues.