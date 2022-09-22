OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Repairs on the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge in Winnebago County are being pushed back by more than a month.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Bureau of Structures (BOS) announced an update to the repair schedule on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The following is the update officials provided:

Repair Remove the old gearbox (finished). Manufacturer new gears and realign shaft bores (postponed to Nov. 11). Install new parts in the gearbox (postponed to mid-November 2022). Reinstall the gearbox in the bridge (postponed to mid-November 2022).

Schedule Manufacturers were given until Nov. 11 to supply necessary repair components. Estimated repair finish and opening of bridge: Mid-November 2022.

Traffic impacts The bridge will remain closed during repairs. Repairs may also affect the passage of marine traffic for brief periods.

Cost Estimate $136,000



WisDOT officials explain the delay is because of material delays from the manufacturer and the manufacturer’s distributor.

Repairs to the bridge were scheduled at the end of September. WisDOT officials say the manufacturer anticipates delivery of components by November 11, 2022.