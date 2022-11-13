Wisconsin Department of Transportation logo with the Mason Street bridge.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced that repairs will begin on Monday for a bridge in Oshkosh after months of delays and extensions.

WisDot states that repairs to begin installing a new gearbox and other components will start on Monday, November 14 for the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge.

The Oregon/Jackson Street bridge in Oshkosh has been closed since May due to damaged gear components and numerous delays causing the completion of the repairs to be pushed back.

Officials say that the bridge is expected to reopen to traffic on Thursday.

All dates and times are subject to change due to weather or unexpected installation issues.