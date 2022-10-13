GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) is warning the public of an increase in counterfeit money that may be in circulation.

According to a release, officers say that within the last six weeks fraudulent currency has appeared in Green Bay in seven cases with denominations ranging from $1 to $100.

GBPD has confiscated a total of $1,022 worth of fake money described as ‘replica’ or ‘motion picture money’ as evidence after suspects allegedly attempted to use the counterfeit bills at convenience stores throughout the city.

Photo Credit: Green Bay Police Department

Photo Credit: Green Bay Police Department

Photo Credit: Green Bay Police Department

Photo Credit: Green Bay Police Department

Officers also stated that they found fake bills when making other arrests in other incidents.

We suggest that if something appears to be off about the currency that you’re being handed, such as the texture or print, do not accept it, request another form of payment, and contact us or your local law enforcement agency immediately, so we can catch whoever is trying to knowingly defraud you. We recently confiscated some replica money that had appeared to have ‘REPLICA’ scratched off with possible intent to make the money appear real. Commander Kevin Warych, Green Bay Police Department

In Wisconsin, the intentional use of counterfeit money is a fraud that has the potential to be a Class H felony with fines reaching $10,000 and/or up to six years in prison.

The Green Bay Police Department also is encouraging all retailers, financial institutions, and residents to educate and protect themselves from being a victim of fraudulent money.

Anyone with information related to the circulation or printing of counterfeit money is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online, or on the ‘P3 Tips’ app for crime tips.

No other information about these incidents has been released at this time.