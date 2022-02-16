(WFRV) – Nearly one year to the day after confirming that she was engaged to Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley and the MVP-winning quarterback have reportedly called off their engagement.

According to TMZ, Woodley and Rodgers have reportedly ended their relationship for good. Back on Feb. 23, Woodley confirmed that she was in fact engaged to Rodgers.

Rodgers recently won his second consecutive NFL MVP award. Neither Woodley nor Rodgers has made any public comments at this time.

