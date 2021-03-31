Report: Aaron Rodgers to host Jeopardy for two weeks starting April 5

(WFRV) – Anyone tuning into Jeopardy starting April 5 will see a familiar face hosting the show.

According to Adam Schefter, Aaron Rodgers will host Jeopardy for two weeks starting April 5.

Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers will be hosting Jeopardy for two weeks, starting Monday April 5 and continuing through the week of Monday April 12. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2021

Rodgers has been a huge fan of the longtime running game show and won during his appearance during “Celebrity Jeopardy!” in 2015. He won a $50,000 donation to his charity of choice, the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer).

“One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek. They’re doing some guest-hosting spots. It’s going to be released here very soon but I had the opportunity to be one of those. I’m excited about the opportunity,” Rodgers told McAfee.