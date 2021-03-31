Report: Aaron Rodgers to host Jeopardy for two weeks starting April 5

(WFRV) – Anyone tuning into Jeopardy starting April 5 will see a familiar face hosting the show.
According to Adam Schefter, Aaron Rodgers will host Jeopardy for two weeks starting April 5.
Rodgers has been a huge fan of the longtime running game show and won during his appearance during “Celebrity Jeopardy!” in 2015. He won a $50,000 donation to his charity of choice, the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer).
“One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek. They’re doing some guest-hosting spots. It’s going to be released here very soon but I had the opportunity to be one of those. I’m excited about the opportunity,” Rodgers told McAfee.