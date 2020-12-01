Report: Auto fatalities up in Wisconsin despite less driving

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report finds that auto fatalities are up in Wisconsin despite there being fewer people on the road due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum report released Tuesday examined state crash data from March 14 through July 31.

It found that while all crashes and injuries were down compared with the same period in 2019, crashes where someone was killed and the number of crash-related fatalities were up.

Alcohol-involved crashes were up 50%, drug-involved crashes grew by 46% and speeding-involved crashes were up by 52%.

The report says Wisconsin was out of step with national trends. 

