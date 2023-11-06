MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers will have a new manager for the first time in nearly a decade.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Chicago Cubs are hiring Craig Counsell. Rosenthal said that Counsell will manage. There was no immediate information on if David Ross was fired by the Cubs or if he would stay on board.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan said that the Cubs are going with Counsell as their manager.

Counsell started managing the Milwaukee Brewers back in 2015. In nine seasons as a manager with the Brewers, Counsell had a record of 707-625 and made the postseason five times.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.