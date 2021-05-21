Report finds over 1,400 Wisconsinites have died due to drug overdose in 2020

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

(WFRV) – A recent report is shedding light on the growing health crisis that is not only impacting the nation but has greatly affected the state of Wisconsin.

Since the start of the pandemic, QuoteWizard analysts report that a total of 1,480 people have died of a drug overdose in Wisconsin during the year 2020. This is 313 more deaths than what was reported in 2019.

QuoteWizard drew these statistics from data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which highlighted the 26.8 percent increase in overdose deaths in Wisconsin from 2019 to 2020. However, this crisis isn’t only prevalent in Wisconsin but has been a cause for concern throughout the nation.

According to the report, across the nation, there are more than 87,203 people died of an overdose in 2020. This is nearly 20,000 more deaths than what was reported in 2019. Analysts report that Louisiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia have had the highest increases in overdose-related deaths while Pennsylvania, Florida, and California had the highest numbers of overdose deaths overall.

Researchers report that combined, opioids account for nearly 70% of overdose deaths and are a leading cause of overdose deaths. Since 2015, opioids have accounted for nearly 65,000 deaths, 34% of all drug overdoses, according to statistics.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, they are encouraged to consult the substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) or call 1-800-662-4357. For the full report, click here.