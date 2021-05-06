Report: Former Milwaukee Brewer manager passes away at 91

Former Milwaukee Braves’ Del Crandall speaks during an event Thursday, Aug. 30, 2007, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – Former Milwaukee Braves player and Milwaukee Brewers manager Del Crandall has passed away at the age of 91.

Crandall played for the Milwaukee Braves for 11 years (1953-1963) playing 1,394 games for the franchise. For his career, Crandall had 179 home runs, 1,276 hits and had a batting average of .254. Crandall also played for the Boston Braves, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Indians.

Crandall also won four Gold Gloves, was an 11-time All-Star and is tied for 99th in MLB’s history with 117 career intentional base on balls. Crandall was also the last living player to appear in a game for the Boston Braves.

After his playing career Crandall managed the Milwaukee Brewers from 1972 to 1975. As the Brewers manager, Crandall’s record was 271-338 in four seasons. Crandall also managed the Seattle Mariners in 1983 and 1984.

The Hall of Fame remembers @Braves, @SFGiants, @Pirates and @Indians catcher and @Brewers and @Mariners manager Del Crandall, who passed away on Wednesday. An 11-time All-Star, Crandall was the last living player to appear in a game for the Boston Braves. Photo: Doug McWilliams pic.twitter.com/lsVYx2WwTp — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) May 6, 2021

The announcement was tweeted out by the National Baeball Hall of Fame and Museum.