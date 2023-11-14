MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the loss of former manager Craig Counsell, who was officially introduced as the Chicago Cubs manager on Monday, officials say the Milwaukee Brewers have found the next man to manage the club.

As first reported on Monday at 9:24 p.m. by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Brewers are expected to name bench coach Pat Murphy as the team’s manager for the 2024 season.

Rosenthal says that Murphy has spent the last eight seasons as Milwaukee’s bench coach and was his predecessor’s coach at Notre Dame.

Along with the move to promote Murphy to manager, MLB’s Adam McCalvy reports that Murphy’s old position is expected to be replaced by former Brewers infielder Rickie Weeks.

Weeks spent 11 years in a Brewers uniform and played in 1,142 games while hitting for a .249 average with 148 home runs, 430 runs batted in, and 126 stolen bases.

At this time, neither report has been confirmed by the Brewers but an official announcement is expected to be made in the near future.