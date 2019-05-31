REPORT: Milwaukee considering $400K offer to Bucks player Sterling Brown to settle suit

by: Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The attorney for Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown says police officers have testified under oath in a lawsuit that they violated his civil rights when they used a stun gun to arrest him over a parking violation.

The comments Friday from attorney Mark Thomsen came in response to a report from The Journal Sentinel saying the city’s attorneys want to offer Brown $400,000 to settle the lawsuit he filed last year.

Thomsen says he has not discussed the offer with Brown.

Brown illegally parked in a disabled spot outside a Walgreens on Jan. 26, 2018, and was talking with a group of officers while waiting for his citation when the situation escalated.

Officers took him down and used a stun gun because he didn’t immediately remove his hands from his pockets, as ordered.
 

