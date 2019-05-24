Report of ammunition discharge in house fire

SCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) -- Authorities in Sheboygan County are investigating a house fire that reportedly caused ammunition to discharge.

The fire happened on Thursday, May 23 at around 2:53 p.m. at N1483 State Highway 28 in the Town of Scott. By the time authorities arrived, the house was fully engulfed and everyone was out of the home. The fire was under control by about 3:35 p.m., but there were reports of ammunition discharging in the home during the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and there is no estimate of damage.