Report: Outdoor activities in Wisconsin soared during pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Special Needs Fishing Event_-2922100086478255944

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — It may be no surprise that outdoor activity in Wisconsin increased last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum attempts to quantify just how much more state residents were getting out of the house.

The report released Thursday shows that park visits, sporting goods sales and fishing licenses all increased last year in the face of canceled indoor events and cautions about the dangers of catching the virus while around other people inside.

The nonpartisan policy think tank suggests that state and local officials should consider increasing investments to handle the higher demand.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame girls look to cap unprecedented season with state title

UW-Oshkosh head coach Matt Lewis stops by Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Team of the Week, Local 5 Top 5 Plays

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna reclaims wrestling throne

High School Sports Xtra: Boys basketball regional recap, sectional brackets revealed

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball teams punch tickets to state