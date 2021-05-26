Report: Packers among teams approved, Lambeau could open at 100% capacity

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are one of the 30 (out of 32) NFL teams that have approval to safely open at 100% capacity before the 2021 preseason begins.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the two teams not included are the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos. However, both of those teams ‘have a clear path’ to get approval before August.

It was also reported that the rules on masking and vaccinations will be dictated by the teams in partnership with the state and local guidelines, not by the NFL.

Already, 30 of 32 clubs have approval to safely open at 100% capacity before the 2021 preseason begins, league exec Peter O’Reilly said. The #Colts and #Broncos are the two remaining, but “both have a clear path” to get approval before August, O’Reilly said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 25, 2021

The current protocols at Lambeau Field say those who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks, but those who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear masks and social distance.

The Packers do not open the season at Lambeau, the first home game is against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Sept. 20.

There has been no information if the Packers intend to start the season at 100%, but they have the approval, via the NFL. With the approval of 100% before the 2021 preseason, it remains to be seen if the Packers will host Family Fun Night and if it will be 100% capacity.

