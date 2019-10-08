Report shows impact of WPS, We Energies on peregrine falcon recovery efforts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies say they have reached an impressive milestone in their peregrine falcon recovery efforts.

The sister companies a new report shows 402 peregrine falcon chicks have hatched at the energy companies’ power plants in the past 25 years, including 12 chicks in the spring of 2019.

Peregrine falcons remain on Wisconsin’s endangered species list.

Less than 50 years ago, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, peregrine falcon nesting pairs did not exist in the eastern United States.

According to the companies, 22% of all peregrine falcons born since 1996 in the state have hatched inside a nest box at a WPS or We Energies facility.

The report also outlines nesting details for the 2019 chicks, including the four born at the Weston Power Plant.

Pictures of the 12 chicks hatched at WPS and We Energies power plants in 2019 and of the new peregrine falcon nest boxes in Green Bay and Pleasant Prairie.

