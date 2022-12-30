(WFRV) – Wisconsin roads did not fare very well in a recent report from ConsumerAffairs on United States Road Conditions by State.

A recent report from ConsumerAffairs has ranked the states with the worst roads based on pavement roughness, highway maintenance, and safety budgets.

The study used data from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration and other government agencies, as well as a survey of residents throughout the nation to get drivers’ perspectives on their state’s roads.

Here are the five states in the nation with the worst roads, according to the study:

Hawaii Rhode Island Louisiana California Wisconsin

According to the report, Wisconsin received a ‘C’ on the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) most recent Infrastructure Report Card, and its roughness index is above 170 inches per mile for about 29% of its urban roads.

According to the ASCE, more than one-third of Wisconsin’s roads are in ‘fair or below condition,’ which is estimated to get even worse over the next decade.

Based on these road conditions, the report states that Wisconsinites spend an average of $733 per year due to excessive wear and tear on their vehicles.

The results of the survey conducted during the study showed that Wisconsin residents gave their state’s roads a rating of 5 out of 10, on average.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, here are the five states with the best roads, according to ConsumerAffairs:

New Hampshire Minnesota Vermont Alabama Idaho

To read more about the study, click here.