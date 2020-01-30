Report: Wisconsin not doing enough to tackle tobacco use, youth vaping

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Wisconsin is not doing enough to tackle tobacco use and the youth vaping epidemic, according to a report recently released by the American Lung Association.

Each year, states are graded on how they work to prevent tobacco use. Wisconsin was graded below a “D” when it came to funding for tobacco prevention programs, coverage, and access to services to quit tobacco as well as the minimum age of sale for tobacco products to 21-years-old.

“Our youth are starting an addiction very early, not really knowing what is in these products and it’s going to lead to a lifetime of addiction they will fight,” Wendy Vander Zanden, executive director of the Community Action for Healthy Living.

The state of tobacco control report outlines a roadmap for federal and state governments to fully address the ongoing epidemics.

“What we do know is that tobacco is still the number one cause of preventable disease and death in the state of Wisconsin, and in Wisconsin, we need to do more to combat that.”

Wisconsin did receive an “A” grade for the strength of smoke-free workplace laws.