Report: Wisconsin’s tax burden drops below national average

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum shows that Wisconsin’s sate and local tax burden dropped below the national average and taxes as a share of income in 2020 reached its lowest level in at least half a century.

The report released Monday showed that state and local taxes as a share of income was 10.2% in 2020. That is its lowest point since at least 1970.

Overall taxes increased by 2.3% in the past fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2020. But the report says that total personal income went up by 3.4% in the calendar year 2019, the most recent data available.

