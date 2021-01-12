Report: Wisconsin’s tax burden drops below national average

Due to the coronavirus the department of treasury is issuing to US citizens economic impact payments known as a stimulus check or tax refund concept.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum shows that Wisconsin’s sate and local tax burden dropped below the national average and taxes as a share of income in 2020 reached its lowest level in at least half a century.

The report released Monday showed that state and local taxes as a share of income was 10.2% in 2020. That is its lowest point since at least 1970.

Overall taxes increased by 2.3% in the past fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2020. But the report says that total personal income went up by 3.4% in the calendar year 2019, the most recent data available.