Reported chimney fire on Co. Rd. V in Sheboygan County

Local News

LYNDON, Wis. (WFRV) – A reported chimney fire at a residence on Co. Rd. V in the Town of Lyndon prompted a call to first responders Friday.

According to a release, the Sheboygan County Emergency Communication Center was alerted to the situation around 8:00 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2022.

Dispatchers say the caller reportedly said the fire spread from the chimney to the attic. When the flames were extinguished, crews say the fire created severe damage to the home.

Multiple first responders helped with the fire, including:

  • Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office
  • Waldo Fire Dept.
  • Plymouth Fire Dept.
  • Ada Fire Dept.
  • Adell Fire Dept.
  • Beechwood Fire Dept.
  • Cascade Fire Dept.
  • Sheboygan Falls Fire Dept.
  • Cedar Grove Fire Dept.
  • Elkhart Lake Fire Dept.
  • Glenbeulah Fire Dept.
  • Kohler Fire Dept.
  • Random Lake Fire Dept.
  • Silver Creek Fire Dept.
  • Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Dept.
  • Town of Wilson First Responders
  • Oostburg First Responders
  • Cascade First Responders
  • Orange Cross Ambulance
  • Fire Investigation Team

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports there were no injuries.

