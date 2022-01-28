Reported chimney fire on Co. Rd. V in Sheboygan County

LYNDON, Wis. (WFRV) – A reported chimney fire at a residence on Co. Rd. V in the Town of Lyndon prompted a call to first responders Friday.

According to a release, the Sheboygan County Emergency Communication Center was alerted to the situation around 8:00 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2022.

Dispatchers say the caller reportedly said the fire spread from the chimney to the attic. When the flames were extinguished, crews say the fire created severe damage to the home.

Multiple first responders helped with the fire, including:

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office

Waldo Fire Dept.

Plymouth Fire Dept.

Ada Fire Dept.

Adell Fire Dept.

Beechwood Fire Dept.

Cascade Fire Dept.

Sheboygan Falls Fire Dept.

Cedar Grove Fire Dept.

Elkhart Lake Fire Dept.

Glenbeulah Fire Dept.

Kohler Fire Dept.

Random Lake Fire Dept.

Silver Creek Fire Dept.

Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Dept.

Town of Wilson First Responders

Oostburg First Responders

Cascade First Responders

Orange Cross Ambulance

Fire Investigation Team

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports there were no injuries.