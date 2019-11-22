Reporter accidentally emails entire company to call off work, nearly 200 national affiliates respond

(NEXSTAR) — Kansas City traffic reporter Nick Vasos was apparently feeling under the weather, so he called out sick. What happened next might be the best thing you’ll read all week.

An email announcing Nick’s sick day was accidentally sent to Nexstar Media Group newsrooms across the country…nearly 200 stations! Nearly 50 colleagues from all over replied to the chain, wishing Nick well.

And when I.T. shut down the email thread, the conversation moved to twitter where the hashtag #PrayersForNick quickly began trending.

If you have a free minute it’s absolutely worth searching for on social media. The memes, gifs, and tweets all bring back memories of social media of old…good clean fun.

The head of Nexstar digital led the Twitter charge…and then a reply came in showing the email thread in all its glory…

The email thread was eventually stopped, but not before participants took to Twitter, coining the hashtag, #PrayersForNick...

They can take away our emails, but they can't take away our #PrayersForNick pic.twitter.com/jrXGnoG1iS — Sam and The Faves (@Holtzue) November 22, 2019

Reporters, anchors, producers, and station employees of all sorts weighed in, until the hashtag started trending...

When you accidentally email your entire company that you’ll be out sick…and the entire company replies. #PrayersforNick #NexstarNation https://t.co/vt8iiei2Ic — WFRV Local 5 (@WFRVLocal5) November 22, 2019

The best email thread in the world is happening right now but you have to be part of #NexstarNation to enjoy it. It’s the little things. #prayersfornick #teambuilding #wehaveanimsidejoke! — Josh Rose (@joshrosemusic) November 22, 2019

Hope @NickVasos feels better soon! From WMBB and Nexstar Nation #PrayersforNick — Michelle Kaufman (@MKaufmanTV) November 22, 2019

The entire @NexStarMedia footprint is wishing some dude named Nick “get well wishes” on the breaking news chain. It’s incredible. Every station is chiming in. #PrayersForNick — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) November 22, 2019

When you accidentally send the entire #NexstarNation the note that you're going to be out sick tomorrow, #NexstarNation has your back.



Get well soon, @NickVasos!#PrayersForNick — Nick Bechtel (@NickBechtelNews) November 22, 2019

@NickVasos your friends at BRProud in Baton Rouge hope you feel better. #PrayersforNick pic.twitter.com/7VjRCPUIQ5 — Briana K. Augustus (@JournalisticBri) November 22, 2019

Maybe the real “Nick Calling Out Sick” was all the friends we made along the way #PrayersforNick — Sebastian Arbelaez (@SebArbelaez) November 22, 2019

If @NickVasos does not end up in a parade today I’m going to be very disappointed. #PrayersforNick pic.twitter.com/O8PlWLmoA8 — Sarah Doiron (@SarahDoiron31) November 22, 2019

Then some of Nick’s co-workers spoke out…

I am one of @NickVasos’ managers. Grateful to report he and I have communicated and he is going to pull through. You guys are a scream! 😝Funny enough, WE didn’t get that email at @fox4kc. #nexstarnation #prayersfornick #justlikeferris #emailmigration — Jana Calkins (@Jayhawk96) November 22, 2019

UPDATE: Sadly, @NickVasos desk is empty right now. But we do know he’s making a good recovery. Thank you for all your #PrayersforNick from your #NexstarNation friends at @fox4kc. #amnewsers pic.twitter.com/wrYeCjeDNH — Troy Diggs (@amnewsboy) November 22, 2019

Then the story went national…

One Kansas City traffic reporter became a viral sensation after he accidentally sent his sick day email to nearly 200 affiliated stations! #MorningBoost pic.twitter.com/aDClpPwq1O — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 22, 2019

TAKING A SICK DAY: Nick Vasos managed to take over the internet. Vasos sent an email announcing he was under the weather, but the email went to the entire Nexstar Media Group. This error has started a hastag on Twitter called #prayersfornick. pic.twitter.com/g0sIV9U3Mm — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) November 22, 2019

News anchor gets trolled after sending a company-wide email to call out sick #PrayersForNick https://t.co/5wf6eweFWe — Mashable (@mashable) November 22, 2019

#PrayersForNick Was Trending Across America This Morning Because A Newscaster Accidentally Sent A Company Wide Email Trying To Call Out Sickhttps://t.co/X4w9JHlVFw pic.twitter.com/fYzu5C3U0x — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 22, 2019

Then we heard from the man himself…who addressed some of the other “nick”s social media was concerned about…