(WFRV) — Forever 21 is reportedly preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing, according to CNN Business.

The company reportedly has more than 800 stores in 57 countries.

Mall owner Simon Property Group (SPG), for which Forever 21 is a major tenant, took a stake in Aeropostale during its bankruptcy process. In July Simon Property CEO David Simon told investors it was open to working with other tenants facing trouble, without mentioning any by name.

For more on this story, visit CNN Business.