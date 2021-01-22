Reports: Former Milwaukee Brewer Hank Aaron dies at 86

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – According to reports, former Milwaukee Brave and Brewer Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron has passed away at the age of 86.

CBS 46 broke the news via Twitter on Friday morning.

Aaron played for the Milwaukee Braves from 1954-1965 and then the Milwaukee Brewers from 1975-1976. Sandwiched between his time in Milwaukee, Aaron played for the Atlanta Braves from 1966-1974.

He retired as Major League Baseball’s homerun leader with 755 career homeruns.

Both of Aaron’s former Major League teams posted images in remborance.

Aaron’s number 44 is retired by the Milwaukee Brewers and was elected to Baseball’s Hall of Fame in 1982

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Picks

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Top 5 Tweets

Green Bay Nation: Running the rock, Packers pass rush, and winter

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Preview

Wrightstown & Kiel boys earn big road wins, Appleton East girls outlast Hortonvile