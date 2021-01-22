Reports: Former Milwaukee Brewer Hank Aaron dies at 86

(WFRV) – According to reports, former Milwaukee Brave and Brewer Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron has passed away at the age of 86.

CBS 46 broke the news via Twitter on Friday morning.

BREAKING NEWS: Hall of Famer and one-time home run king Atlanta Braves legend Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron passed away this morning at the age of 86. https://t.co/v72XAnGpmY — CBS46 (@cbs46) January 22, 2021

Aaron played for the Milwaukee Braves from 1954-1965 and then the Milwaukee Brewers from 1975-1976. Sandwiched between his time in Milwaukee, Aaron played for the Atlanta Braves from 1966-1974.

He retired as Major League Baseball’s homerun leader with 755 career homeruns.

Both of Aaron’s former Major League teams posted images in remborance.

Aaron’s number 44 is retired by the Milwaukee Brewers and was elected to Baseball’s Hall of Fame in 1982