DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 07: Kevin King #20 of the Green Bay Packers flexes his muscles on the field prior to their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 7, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to multiple reports, Kevin King and the Green Bay Packers agreed to a one-year deal.

Reports are saying the deal is for $6 million.

King has played his entire four-year career with the Packers, and has six career interceptions.

King was taken in the second round back in 2017 and played collegiately at Washington.

King will turn 26-years-old on May 5.