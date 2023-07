OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is reporting and investigating a mid-air collision between two aircraft during EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh on Saturday.

According to a tweet from the NTSB, it is investigating a mid-air collision between a Rotorway 162F aircraft and an ELA Eclipse 10 aircraft.

Little information is available at this time, and there is no word yet on any injuries.

