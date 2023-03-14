GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department says it continues to get and investigate, reports of stolen Hyundai and Kia vehicles.
The Green Bay Police Department posted on its Facebook page about recent reports of stolen Hyundai and Kia vehicles. The post also mentions that the department is working to find out who is behind the local thefts.
Authorities say that this is a crime trend happening nationwide. The department wants to remind owners about a theft deterrent software that is reportedly provided for free by the automakers.
This software reportedly lengthens the alarm sound and requires the key to be in the ignition to turn the vehicle on. Owners of Hyundai cars are can call 800-633-5151 and Kia owners can call 800-333-4542 for more information.
The following tips were also provided by police to prevent auto thefts:
- Lock your vehicle
- Take your keys
- Use a garage if accessible
- Park in well-lit areas
- Do not leave valuables in the vehicle
No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.