GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department says it continues to get and investigate, reports of stolen Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

The Green Bay Police Department posted on its Facebook page about recent reports of stolen Hyundai and Kia vehicles. The post also mentions that the department is working to find out who is behind the local thefts.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities say that this is a crime trend happening nationwide. The department wants to remind owners about a theft deterrent software that is reportedly provided for free by the automakers.

This software reportedly lengthens the alarm sound and requires the key to be in the ignition to turn the vehicle on. Owners of Hyundai cars are can call 800-633-5151 and Kia owners can call 800-333-4542 for more information.

The following tips were also provided by police to prevent auto thefts:

Lock your vehicle

Take your keys

Use a garage if accessible

Park in well-lit areas

Do not leave valuables in the vehicle

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.