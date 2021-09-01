Reports of unemployment insurance scams on the rise in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Anyone who received a recent text message for unemployment insurance should be cautious when it comes to clicking any links as a recent uptick in scams has been reported.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has reportedly received reports of phony text messages from impostors pretending to be from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD).

The text messages reportedly claim that there is a problem with their account and their benefits will be discontinued if the link is not clicked. The link will ask for the account ID and password which is what the impostors are looking for.

Officials provided ways to tell if a text message from the DWD is official:

Official text messages from DWD link to my.unemployment.wisconsin.gov

DWD does not send text messages to claimants to notify them that their profile or claim will be deactivated

DWD does not send group text messages

Any officials text messages from DWD notify the claimant to log on to their Claimant Portal at my.unemployment.wisconsin.gov to view any messages securely

Those with questions about the legitimacy of texts can visit DWD’s website about current scam reports.