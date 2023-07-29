SATURDAY, 7/29/2023 – 12:15 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office say that there are ‘ongoing recovery efforts’ for two occupants as well as for the plane that had crashed into Lake Winnebago earlier on Saturday.

A release from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office states that multiple 911 calls were reported around 9:05 a.m. on July 24.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area of Asylum Bay Boat Launch so that recovery efforts can continue safely.

Assisting with the scene are:

The Winnebago County Marine Units with Dive Rescue/Recovery Team members

Oshkosh Fire Department

Winneconne Fire Department

Neenah Menasha Fire Rescue

Calumet County Sheriff’s Office

Wisconsin DNR

US Coast Guard

US Coast Guard Auxiliary

The Sheriff’s Office also stated that it is working closely with EAA, the NTSB, and the FAA.

Local 5 will continue to monitor and update this story as more information is made available.

Original story: Reports: T-6 Texan aircraft crashed into Lake Winnebago

SATURDAY, 7/299/2023 – 11:33 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – There are reports that a plane crashed into Lake Winnebago’s waters on Saturday morning.

A tweet from USCG Great Lakes says that the United States Coast Guard is responding to reports of a downed T-6 Texan aircraft in Lake Winnebago. The tweet was sent out just after 10:50 a.m.

Around 10:40 a.m., the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook asking people to avoid the Asylum Bay Boat Launch area, saying the area will be closed today ‘for an emergency vehicle response.’

Little is known at this time, however, the USCG Great Lakes noted that crews reported debris and oil slick.

Local 5 will update this story when more information is available.