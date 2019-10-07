Reps. Gruszynski, Hintz announce Wis. Democrats’ legislative agenda

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Representative Staush Gruszynski (D-Green Bay) and Assembly Minority Leader Rep. Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) announced the Democrats’ “Forward Together” fall legislative agenda Monday.

“The people of Wisconsin sent us to Madison to address the pressing issues facing our state,” says Gruszynski. “At a time when thousands of citizens can’t trust the safety of the water at their taps, when quality health care is out of reach for far too many of our neighbors, and when working families are struggling to get by, the legislature should be working overtime – not limiting our committee work and session days to a bare minimum. Thankfully, we still have time to take the bold actions that the people have asked for.”

Gruszynski and Hintz highlighted several policies Democrats intend to advocate for as the 2019-2020 legislative session continues including: