WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Kevin Nicholson, one of the Republican candidates for Wisconsin Governor, has decided to call it quits and suspend his campaign.

The Marine Corps combat veteran issued the following statement on Tuesday about the suspension of his campaign efforts:

Over the past week, I have assessed the state of the primary race and it has become clear to me and my team the only path forward for our campaign is attacking the other candidates in the race on the airwaves and running a very negative campaign. While our team has the capability to do that, that is not something I want to do – nor do I believe that it would be good for the party to do so. This election is too important for our state and our movement. So today, I am suspending my campaign for Governor. I want to thank all the thousands of people who have donated, volunteered, and supported my campaign. It has been an honor. I do not plan to make any endorsements in the race before the primary. I will whole heartily support the nominee on August 10th and will work to get Republicans up and down the ballot elected. Our fight is not over, and I will continue to be engaged on the battlefield to elect conservative outsiders in the state of Wisconsin. Kevin Nicholson

Nicholson was campaigning in Watertown during the Fourth of July celebrations just one day ago before dropping out of the race.