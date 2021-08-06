Republican issues subpoenas for Wisconsin election info

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The head of the Wisconsin Assembly’s elections committee has issued subpoenas for election materials, including ballots and voting machines from two counties in what she calls a “top-to-bottom” investigation of the 2020 presidential results.

Republican state Rep. Janel Brandtjen has promised that she will launch a comprehensive examination of ballots cast in the presidential election. She said Friday that she has issued subpoenas for election materials from Milwaukee and Brown counties.

Former President Donald Trump has been pressuring Wisconsin Republicans to take a closer look at election results in the state that Joe Biden won by about 20,000 votes.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has launched his own investigation. The Legislative Audit Bureau also is reviewing the results.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

TRAINING CAMP REPORT

Ashwaubenon looks to bounce back in fall

Pulaski Red Raiders Football

Training Camp Report: Love speaks, Packers hold longest practice before Family Night

De Pere football preview

Unfinished business fueling Fond du Lac ahead of season