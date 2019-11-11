Republican legislator proposes Christmas tree resolution

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2012, file photo, Fourth-graders from Medford Elementary and Stetsonville Elementary schools perform during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Gov. Tony Evers has gone back to calling the state Capitol Christmas tree a holiday tree, reigniting an old fight over what to call the evergreen. Wisconsin politicians began referring to the tree as a holiday tree in 1985. Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker declared the tree a Christmas tree in 2011, drawing the ire of the Madison-based Freedom from Religion Foundation. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican legislator is resurrecting a resolution that would officially declare the evergreen the state Department of Administration places in the state Capitol every year a Christmas tree.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called the tree a holiday tree Friday, a departure from his predecessor, Republican Scott Walker, who called it a Christmas tree. Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald called Evers’ decision to rename the tree “‘PC’ garbage.”

Rep. Scott Krug introduced a resolution Monday declaring the tree the Wisconsin State Christmas Tree. The Republican-controlled Assembly passed the same resolution in 2007 but the proposal died in Senate.

Krug’s resolution can’t pass before Christmas. The Assembly’s last 2019 floor session is Tuesday and Krug has given co-sponsors until Friday to sign on to the proposal.