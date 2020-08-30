Republican Party of Door County Office vandalized, Sturgeon Bay P.D. won’t stand for it

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Republican Party of Door County Office was vandalized on Saturday night prompting Sturgeon Bay Police Department to release a statement regarding the incident on Sunday afternoon.

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department wrote, “Everyone has different opinions, politics, viewpoints, etc. Often, people will express these views on their own property. These are established and guaranteed rights that EVERYONE has.”

The vandalism to the building allegedly occurred early Sunday morning which was followed by the Republican Party of Door County Facebook group to post the following statement, “We will not be intimidated or silenced. You have pushed too far and I believe you will pay the price in November when you lose.”

Sturgeon Bay police noted the department has seen an increase in people vandalizing, stealing, and breaking yard signs, and those who are caught damaging, vandalizing, and trespassing on someone’s property will be cited and/or arrested.

