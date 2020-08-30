LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Republican Party of Door County Office vandalized, Sturgeon Bay P.D. won’t stand for it

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Republican Party of Door County Office was vandalized on Saturday night prompting Sturgeon Bay Police Department to release a statement regarding the incident on Sunday afternoon.

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department wrote, “Everyone has different opinions, politics, viewpoints, etc. Often, people will express these views on their own property. These are established and guaranteed rights that EVERYONE has.”

The vandalism to the building allegedly occurred early Sunday morning which was followed by the Republican Party of Door County Facebook group to post the following statement, “We will not be intimidated or silenced. You have pushed too far and I believe you will pay the price in November when you lose.”

Sturgeon Bay police noted the department has seen an increase in people vandalizing, stealing, and breaking yard signs, and those who are caught damaging, vandalizing, and trespassing on someone’s property will be cited and/or arrested.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today