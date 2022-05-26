MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission is quitting the panel, saying the GOP has made it clear he’s not wanted as its next chairman because he doesn’t believe the election was stolen from Trump.

The commission had been scheduled to vote on a new chairman during a meeting Wednesday evening, with Dean Knudson as a possible choice. But he announced early in the meeting that he would step down instead.

Knudson said it had been made clear to him “from the highest levels of the Republican Party of Wisconsin” that he wasn’t wanted as chairman.

Knudson said “the painful truth” is that Trump lost the election in 2020. A state GOP spokeswoman didn’t respond to a request for comment.