Republicans cut Wisconsin building projects by $810 million

FILE – In this April 27, 2021, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks with media at a news conference in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin will receive $700 million less than initially expected in federal coronavirus relief money and get it in two payments a year apart, news that Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said Tuesday, May 11, 2021 was problematic. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans in control of the Wisconsin Legislature’s budget committee have approved nearly $1.5 billion in building projects around the state, about $810 million less than Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed.

The projects approved Tuesday included nearly $629 million in projects at the University of Wisconsin System, down from $1 billion that Evers had wanted.

Two years ago, the Legislature approved $1.9 billion out of $2.5 billion in requested projects.

Republicans say Evers was being irresponsible with his building plan, while they were approving a reasonable amount of projects.

Democrats say Republicans were missing opportunities.