Republicans propose absentee voting changes for Wisconsin

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Voting-in-Wisconsin-3-jpg_20160406012903-159532

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin have introduced a series of bills designed to make it more difficult to vote absentee.

The effort comes after former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud after his narrow loss to President Joe Biden by less than 21,000 votes.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is all-but-certain to veto the bills should they pass the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the measures released on Monday show the priorities of Republicans and what they may try to enact if a Republican is elected governor in 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

UW-Oshkosh head coach Matt Lewis stops by Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Team of the Week, Local 5 Top 5 Plays

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna reclaims wrestling throne

High School Sports Xtra: Boys basketball regional recap, sectional brackets revealed

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball teams punch tickets to state

Local boys basketball teams advance to sectionals